Maratha reservation protest remains unresolved; dialogue continues

Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike for the Maratha reservation has not been terminated yet. The state government is making every effort to persuade him. The government has affirmed its commitment to providing reservations to the Maratha community. However, Manoj Jarange Patil has not ended his fast. Now, the Maharashtra government has issued a three-page GR formally requesting Manoj Jarange Patil to reconsider.

Arjun Khotkar said, “I conveyed the Chief Minister's message to Manoj Jarange Patil. On behalf of the government, three things were promised to Jarange Patil. GR, withdrawal of cases, and action against the culprits are all done by the government. Jarange Patil's system looks stronger than ours. They rejected the GR in the morning before we could bring the GR. I am here to make a request on behalf of the state government. Though the GR has been rejected, if Jarange Patil wants to suggest amendments to the GR, he should come to Mantralaya, Sahyadri Guest House, or Varsha Bungalow for a face-to-face discussion.”

At the same time, the government has requested Jarange Patil to engage in discussions with the Legal Justice Department and all other officials to explore whether suggestions and amendments can be incorporated into the GR. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had two conversations with Jarange Patil. I appreciate your acceptance of the government's invitation, and a decision will be made within two days, as stated by Khotkar.

Meanwhile, Manoj Jarange made it clear that he would not call off the protest. He said, “Our delegation will go to Mumbai and hold talks with the government. I will not give up my fast until the amended GR is brought. Our demand is that the Maratha community should be given Kunbi certificate.”