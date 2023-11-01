Maratha reservation protest: Senior cop visits Beed after violence, 99 people arrested so far

In response to the recent large-scale violence during the Maratha quota agitation in Beed district, Maharashtra's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Sanjay Saxena, visited the area to assess the situation. As of Wednesday, 99 individuals have been apprehended in connection with the violence, and the situation is reported to be under control, according to PTI.

Senior IPS officer Sanjay Saxena arrived in Beed on Tuesday and has been actively reviewing the circumstances surrounding the unrest. He is also expected to provide a comprehensive report on the situation to the state government.

According to PTI, Beed police have filed over 30 cases and have arrested 99 people thus far in connection with the violence. In response to the unrest, a curfew was imposed, and Internet services were temporarily suspended in central Maharashtra's Beed district.

The home of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Prakash Solanke, affiliated with the Ajit Pawar group, located in Majalgaon town, Beed, was targeted during the violent incidents. Agitators from the quota movement set fire to the residence and pelted it with stones after an audio clip of the MLA surfaced, in which he purportedly discussed the Maratha quota agitation and made veiled remarks about quota activist Manoj Jarange, who is currently on an indefinite fast.

Subsequently, protesters also set fire to the first floor of the Majalgaon Municipal Council building. Another group of demonstrators forcefully entered the residential and office premises of NCP MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar in Beed city, setting them ablaze on Monday evening. The residence of former Maharashtra minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar in the city was also subjected to arson. To disperse a crowd that had congregated outside the residence of NCP leader Amarsingh Pandit, police deployed tear gas shells.