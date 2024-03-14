Maratha Reservation Row: Youth Jumps to Death in Godavari River in Sambhajinagar

Newasa: Tragedy struck as a young man took his own life by leaping from a bridge into the Godavari riverbed after leaving a message to his mother at approximately 8:30 pm on Tuesday. Identified as Mahesh, known as Om Mohan More, aged 20 and residing in Bajajnagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the deceased expressed his intent to sacrifice himself for the cause of Maratha reservation. Mahesh's father works as a driver in a private company in Bajajnagar, where he resides with his parents and younger brother.

Sending a WhatsApp message to his mother's mobile phone before taking the fatal leap, Mahesh's whereabouts became a concern after his mother discovered the distressing message later that night. Subsequently, his mobile phone's last location was traced to the vicinity of the Godavari bridge in Pravarasangam. Upon investigation, Mahesh's motorcycle was found on the bridge.

The search, initiated at 9 pm under the supervision of Police Inspector Dhananjay Jadhav of Newasa police station, continued late into the night. However, due to the ongoing search effort, a team from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar arrived the following morning to conduct a rescue operation. Eventually, Mahesh's body was recovered around 1:30 pm and later transferred to relatives following a post-mortem examination at a rural hospital in Newasa.

According to his cousin Amar More, Mahesh was under considerable stress after narrowly missing selection for the International Kabaddi team. Notable figures including Police Inspector Dhananjay Jadhav, along with Maratha protesters from Newasa, were present during the recovery process. This tragic incident marks the second suicide linked to the Maratha reservation cause at the same location. In 2018 Kakasaheb Shinde of Gangapur took his own life during the Maratha reservation agitation.

In a heartbreaking farewell message, Mahesh expressed his love for his family and his commitment to the Maratha community, urging his mother to carry on bravely.