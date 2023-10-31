Maratha reservation: Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati meets Manoj Jarange Patil in Antarwali Sarati

In a significant development in the ongoing Maratha reservation protests, Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati of Kolhapur personally met with Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been on a hunger strike for seven days at Antarwali Sarati in demand of Maratha reservation.

Jarange Patil's hunger strike has become a symbol of the Maratha community's struggle for reservation, which has sparked widespread agitation across the state, including incidents of violence in Beed where even local legislators faced the ire of Maratha protesters.

Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati, in a bid to unite the Maratha community, appealed to everyone to stand firmly behind Jarange Patil. He emphasized the need for unity without any discrimination and called on Jarange Patil to cooperate in the fight for reservation.

Addressing the concerns of violence, Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati stressed the importance of peaceful protests. He expressed his determination to prevent both injustice and blame from being unfairly attributed to the Maratha society. He sternly reminded that resorting to extreme measures, including suicide, wouldn't lead to reservation but instead called for peaceful and coordinated efforts.



The Chhatrapati also extended his plea to the youth, urging them not to contemplate self-harm. He encouraged the Maratha community to stage peaceful protests while keeping their goals and policies in mind. Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati assured the community that their demands would be addressed expeditiously, with expectations that the government would accept the reservation during an upcoming meeting.

Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati expressed his concern for Jarange Patil's health, urging him to drink water and take care of himself.

He demanded that the government call a special session to accept the committee's report and integrate the Maratha community into the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category while providing Kunbi certificates to the Marathas.