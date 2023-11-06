Maratha reservation: State govt delegation to meet Manoj Jarange to share draft timeline

A state government delegation of ministers and officials is scheduled to meet quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday to update him on the progress in providing reservations for the Maratha community, TOI reported.

According to reports, they will present a draft outlining the timeline and steps for granting Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members. Manoj Jarange Patil, who is recovering in a Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar hospital after ending his hunger strike, has emphasized the importance of extending quota benefits to the entire Maratha community. This meeting follows the Chief Minister's directives to district collectors and divisional commissioners to expedite the process of verifying documents related to the Kunbi ancestry of Marathas across the state.

Jarange Patil had called off his nine-day fast on November 2 following a discussion with a government delegation stating that all Marathas be provided Kunbi caste certificates by December 24. The state government, during its discussion with Patil, had asked for time till January 2.

After breaking his hunger strike following the meeting with the government delegation at Antarwali Saarathi village in Ambad tehsil in Jalna district on Thursday evening, Pati was shifted to a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar for treatment and medical check-up

“A series of hunger strikes will be organised in every village from December 1. It has been decided to conduct a peaceful fast in every village of the state. We have given time till December 24 to the government. Along with this, the tour across the state will also be announced in the next day or two. During this tour, we will go to the remaining areas and meet the people of Maratha community,” Jarange Patil said.

He also said the government representatives have told him that the government delegation will meet him. According to reports, the government’s delegation will hand over the draft of the timeline and the steps taken by the government to give reservation in the next two months.