Maratha reservation: Three more leaders announce resignation in support of protestors

The political landscape in Maharashtra is witnessing a major upheaval as leaders continue to resign in solidarity with the Maratha community's demand for reservations. Three more prominent figures, including Gangapur-Vaijapur MLA Ramesh Bornare, Parbhani MLA Suresh Warpudkar, and Georai MLA Laxman Pawar, announced their resignations on Tuesday, FPJ reported. Earlier, Nashik MP Hemant Godse announced their resignation. Last week, Hingoli MP Hemant Patil had also stepped down from his post.

In a striking show of unity, another MLA, Suhas Kande, representing the Shinde faction, declared his decision not to visit any village in his constituency, Nandgaon in Nashik district, until fellow protester Manoj Jarange Patil ends his hunger strike. Kande has gone a step further by offering to tender his resignation, further intensifying the political turmoil. Additionally, Senior NCP MLA Narhari Zirwal has conveyed his readiness to resign from his position if necessary to champion the Maratha cause, according to reports.

This wave of resignations has put immense pressure on the state government, as public representatives at various levels continue to stand in support of the Maratha protesters. Many more Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) are rumoured to be considering similar actions. Speculation within political circles suggests that they are closely monitoring the government's response and will make their decisions within the next few days.

In a notable display of solidarity, an all-party group of MLAs staged a sit-in protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue close to Mantralaya on Tuesday, further highlighting the urgency of the situation and the unity among political leaders regarding the Maratha quota issue.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called for an all-party meeting scheduled for Wednesday, in a bid to address the escalating crisis. The government, seemingly taken aback by the violent turn of events in the state over the past few days, is now regrouping and taking proactive measures to find a resolution. The meeting will be convened at the prestigious Sahyadri state guest house at 10:30 am on Wednesday, indicating the government's commitment to finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing protests and unrest.