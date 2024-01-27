Maratha Reservation: We Will Go to Court Against the Ordinance says Gunaratna Sadavarte

The Maratha community have achieved a major victory on the issue of Maratha reservation. The coalition government in the state has accepted all the demands of Manoj Jarange-Patil. Importantly, the close relative's issue has also been included. An ordinance has also been issued in this regard. However, after this, it is being said that now, since it is a notification notice, taking all the overall matters along, from the backward commission to the protection of rights, whatever is going on, for all these things, the doors of the court will be knocked soon, said Gunaratna Sadavarte. He was speaking to the media.

Sadavarte said, "It is my responsibility to keep the seats of the rights of those who are in the open class intact, not to let a sword fall on those seats. Along with this, the constitution of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's thought, which is for the quality of those who are backward on the basis of labor, who are socially backward, to reach a certain level. It is for the justice of the common India on the basis of equality of Lord Sri Ramachandra. We are advocating for it. It is my and Dr. Jayashree Patil's responsibility to protect it."

"I want to say today that this agitation was raised with the intention of depriving my Maratha brothers, who are the beneficiaries of the reservation of EWS, from that benefit, I think. However, if we look at the notification today, it is a notification notice. Therefore, taking all the overall matters along, the doors of the court will be knocked soon in the honorable High Court, that is, from the backward commission to the protection of rights. Everything is going on. For all these things," said Gunaratna Sadavarte.