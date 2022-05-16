Marathi actor Sushant Shelar's car vandalized, incident captured on CCTV

Actor from Marathi Cineworld and working president of Shiv Sena Chitrapat Sena Sushant Shelar's car has been vandalized by throwing stones. Sushant's car was damaged. Sushant said that he did not know why and by whom the vehicle was vandalized. A case has been registered against an unidentified person at NM Joshi police station in this regard.

Meanwhile, this whole type was captured on CCTV. Sushant will lodge a complaint with the Joshi Marg Police Station in this regard, said Sushant. Police are investigating CCTV footage of the attack and who exactly caused the incident? An investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, while talking to the media, Sushant said that on the 15th, at around 2 am, an unknown person attacked and broke the glass of the car. I don't know why he did that, but I will file a formal complaint. This is a cowardly attack.