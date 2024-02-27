Marathi Bhasha Diwas 2024: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Message to Preserve and Uphold Marathi Language

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray extended his greetings on behalf of the MNS on the occasion of Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas. "Not just today, but Marathi Rajbhasha Divas should be celebrated for 365 days. Instead of crying out for what will happen to the Marathi language, it is very important to change ourselves accordingly keeping in mind the changing tastes of the people."

Raj Thackeray tweeted about this on his Twitter account. "First of all, happy Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas to all marathi people spread across Maharashtra, across the country and all over the world. By speaking in Marathi, instilling new knowledge, ideas, ideas in this language and making the world aware of the power of our language, its glory, we celebrate marathi language in a way and indeed in this way, not only today but 365 days should be celebrated."

"As I said earlier, Marathi should be the language of knowledge. But as this happens, we need to consider the changing trends. Today's young generation spends most of the day on various social media. Not all of them, but a lot of young people spend their time watching normal-quality reels. But if they get information and knowledge on many subjects, from science to economic concepts, they will definitely see it."

"I know there's a lot of quality content being produced for YouTube today, but it's definitely low. Today, there are Marathi people working in very high positions in different fields, their studies in their field are excellent and only their knowledge and information can be shared on these social media in an interesting way?"

"The Wikimedia Foundation, Wikipedia, is familiar to all of us. It is easy to use the wikimedia foundation's virtual platforms like 'Wikisource', 'Wikimedia Commons', 'Wikivoyage', 'Wikispice' to impart knowledge in Marathi. There should be no harm in free and effective use of all this. (Wikipedia is a "platform" but uses the term "virtual platform", alternative terms such as "virtual platform" should also be used.)"

"Instead of crying out for what will happen to the Marathi language, it is very important to change ourselves accordingly keeping in mind the changing tastes of the people. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had felicitated Marathi influencers who were popular on social media. But those who go beyond entertainment and make Marathi the language of knowledge on social media should also be given due respect. As usual, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will take the initiative. Once again, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) wishes marathi bhasha gaurav diwas," Thackeray tweeted.

