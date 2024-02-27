Marathi Bhasha Diwas 2024: MNS Demands Maharashtra Govt to Play 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha' in Schools, Colleges and Offices

On the occasion of Marathi Language Day 2024, Amit Thackeray, son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray and president of Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde requesting the implementation of "Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha, Garja Maharashtra Majha" in every school, college and government office in the state.

"Jai Jai Maharashtra Maja, Garja Maharashtra Maja..." Written by lyricist Raja Bhade and Ka. The song sung by Shahir Krishnarao Sable was released last year. On February 1, 2023, it was given the status of 'State Song' of Maharashtra.

MNS' Letter to Maharashtra CM:

Thackeray's Message on Marathi Bhasha Diwas

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Raj Thackeray wished Marathi people across Maharashtra a happy 'Marathi Language Glory Day'. He emphasised the importance of using Marathi for generating knowledge, sharing ideas, and celebrating the language daily, not just on this occasion.

Thackeray acknowledged the changing times and the dominance of social media, particularly among the youth. He highlighted the need to create quality content in Marathi across various subjects, from science to economics, to cater to this audience. He encouraged prominent Marathi personalities to share their knowledge and information on social media platforms engagingly.

Thackeray suggested leveraging the resources of the Wikimedia Foundation, which includes platforms like Wikipedia, Wikisource, Wikimedia Commons, Wikivoyage, and Wikispecies, to promote knowledge sharing in Marathi. He emphasised the potential of these platforms to disseminate information in various formats, including audio and video.