Marathi Family Attacked In Kalyan: Attacks on 'Marathi Manoos' On Rise After BJP's Win in Maharashtra, Says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed attacks on Marathi-speaking people have increased after the BJP won the Maharashtra assembly polls and alleged that an environment was being created to drive them out of Mumbai and neighbouring areas. Talking to reporters, Raut highlighted an incident at Kalyan in Thane district, where non-Marathi-speaking people allegedly attacked a Marathi-speaking family. He further dubbed the Maharashtra government as "inauspicious" over the death of 14 people in the collision between a navy craft and a passenger ferry. He alleged that dacoity and murders were taking place in villages and districts. "A conspiracy is being hatched to attack Marathi manoos. Kalyan was the start," he said. The Sena (UBT) leader claimed the BJP split the Shiv Sena, an "organisation of Marathi manoos", and weakened it so that the natives are treated like second-class citizens, and Mumbai and areas around it are given to non-Marathi-speaking builders and businessmen.

"Attacks on Marathi manoos have increased after the state assembly polls. Attempts are being made to drive Marathi manoos out of Mumbai, and an environment is being created so that Marathi manoos don't live in Thane and Kalyan," he said. Hitting out at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Raut said those calling themselves the Shiv Sena, who are part of the government, are inept and not bothered about the Kalyan incident. "They (Shinde-led Shiv Sena) are desperate for power. The BJP's stand is to destroy the Marathi manoos," he said.

The incident took place at the Ajmera Heights Yogidham, a prominent housing society in Kalyan West, around 8:45 PM on Wednesday, December 18. The altercation began when Lata Balkrishna Kalvikate, a 56-year-old resident, had a disagreement with her neighbour Akhilesh Shukla and his wife Geeta Shukla over the burning of ‘agarbatti‘ (incense sticks) and the resulting smoke. During the dispute, Akhilesh reportedly made derogatory comments about Marathi people, saying, “You Marathi people are dirty, you eat fish and meat, and live in slums."

Dheeraj Deshmukh, another neighbour, intervened in an attempt to mediate the situation. According to reports, Deshmukh told Shukla, “You and your wife have a personal dispute, but why insult all Marathi people?" In response, Shukla allegedly threatened Deshmukh, claiming he had political connections and could harm the Marathis. Shukla reportedly said, “I will murder you in half an hour," further escalating the situation. The situation worsened when Abhijit Deshmukh, Dheeraj’s brother, arrived and was allegedly insulted by Geeta Shukla over his hairstyle. Dheeraj defended his brother, explaining they had recently cut their hair due to their mother’s death. However, Shukla reportedly dismissed them, saying, “You don’t know who I am. I’ll erase your Marathi identity in half an hour."Later that evening, Akhilesh Shukla is said to have called 8 to 10 outsiders to the housing society. About half an hour after the verbal threats, Abhijit Deshmukh opened the door to find Akhilesh and his group of men waiting outside. The attackers allegedly struck Abhijit with sharp objects, seriously injuring him.

When Monali Deshmukh, Dheeraj’s wife, came outside to investigate the commotion, she was reportedly kicked, beaten, and threatened with sexual assault by Akhilesh. Geeta Shukla allegedly joined in, pulling Monali by the hair and directing the attackers to “kill everyone, including the children and elderly." Hearing the disturbance, neighbours rushed to help and managed to intervene, rescuing the victims. The Deshmukh family quickly went to Khadakpada Police Station to file a complaint. However, they were allegedly followed by the attackers, who attempted to intimidate them near the 12th Village Rickshaw Stand, warning them not to pursue the case. Despite the gravity of the attack, the police initially delayed registering the case on Wednesday night. It was only the following afternoon that the police formally registered a case against Akhilesh Shukla, Geeta Shukla, and several others