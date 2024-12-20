Kalyan Marathi Family Assaulted: Mumbai Belongs to Maharashtra First, Then to India, Says Aditya Thackeray, Demands Action

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aditya Thackeray condemned the Kalyan Marathi family assault case, saying Mumbai first belonged to Maharashtra, then to India. Arguing that the state government should take strict action against builders and housing societies for not selling homes to Marathi people.

Speaking outside the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha to media during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature Assembly, Thackeray asked the government to seize certificates from developers who carry anti-Marathi sentiments in light of the recent incident in Kalyan's high-end Ajmera society where two people of Marathi family were seriously injured over a minor dispute.

Thackeray expressed deep frustration over the escalating situation between Marathi and non-Marathi residents, particularly in Mumbai and its suburbs. "The Kalyan incident is not just sad but deeply frustrating. Over the past two and a half years, Marathi residents in Mumbai have faced numerous arguments and problems, leading to a rise in Marathi vs. non-Marathi housing issues,” said Thackeray reported TOI.

Thackeray said, “It’s shocking that a woman was even asked to speak in Hindi, simply because the BJP is in power.” He continued, “Every district here belongs to the Marathi people. Mumbai first belongs to Maharashtra and then to India. People from across the country settle here and live happily, but when someone tries to snub the Marathi identity

, the youth will not stay silent.”

“The government must seize the occupancy certificates of builders who allow such anti-Marathi sentiments to prevail in their societies,” he said. The Shiv Sena UBT leader also demanded that the person responsible for the assault on the Marathi family in the Kalyan incident be expelled from Maharashtra.