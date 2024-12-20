Kalyan: Rohit Pawar Slams BJP Over Attack on Marathi Family in Posh Ajmera Society

The Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Friday, December 20, slammed the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance over the law and order situation in the state, asking, "Who is behind the serious assault on a Marathi family in Kalyan?." Pawar strongly condemned the attack, which took place on Wednesday in Ajmera posh society in the Thane district of Maharashtra.

Pawar compared Kalyan family attack incident with deteriorating law and order situation in North States, like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, Pawar stated, “Maharashtra is a land of saints, but under the BJP’s rule, the state’s harmony and law and order are collapsing. Such attacks on Marathis will not be tolerated.”

कल्याणमध्ये मराठी कुटुंबाला झालेल्या गंभीर मारहाणीच्या घटनेमागे कुणाचं पाठबळ आहे?



महाराष्ट्रात राहून आणि महाराष्ट्राचं खाऊन मराठी माणसावरच उलटण्याची ही मुजोरी कुणामुळे आली?



महाराष्ट्राला आता दररोज हेच बघावं लागणार आहे का?



मराठी माणूस शांत आहे म्हणजे त्याला गृहीत धरण्याची चूक… — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) December 20, 2024

The incident took place in Mumbai's neighbourhood on Wednesday evening at Azmera Heights/1, Yogidham, Kalyan West, where Akhilesh Shukla, a resident, allegedly assaulted Lata Balkrishna Kalvikatte (56) and her family following a heated argument over incense smoke.

According to the information, Shukla called goons outside the society and attacked the Marathi family with iron rods, pipes and wooden sticks, leaving two members of the family with serious injuries and admitted to Sion Hospital in Mumbai. Sources revealed that the dispute escalated when Shukla verbally abused Lata with casteist slurs, saying, “You Marathis are dirty people. You eat fish and meat and belong in slums. You don’t deserve to live in this building.” The verbal tirade soon turned violent, culminating in a brutal assault.

Also Read | Kalyan: Two Injured After Neighbor Beats Over Small Dispute in Ajmera Society; MNS Threatens Protest.

The attack has sparked widespread outrage, with locals and political leaders demanding strict action. Drawing a parallel to law and order issues in other states, Pawar remarked, “Maharashtra is heading towards the chaos we see in Bihar, UP, and Delhi, where governance has failed and criminal acts thrive unchecked. The government must act before such incidents become the norm.”

Pawar criticized the BJP government for failing to protect the dignity and safety of Marathis in their own state. “This is not just an attack on a family but an insult to the pride of Marathis. The government’s inability to maintain law and order is paving the way for such divisive and violent acts,” he added.

Raj Thackeray's MNS also threatened to protest against the attack on the Marathi family in Thane's Kalyan if action against the culprits will not be taken soon.