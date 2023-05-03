Develop Safari Park on the lines of Odisha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar recommended developing the proposed Safari Park at Mitmita on the lines of Odisha’s Nandankanan Zoological Park to enhance the footfall of tourists.

Kendrekar reviewed various projects launched under Smart City Mission in the presence of the Smart City chief executive officer G Sreekanth and district collector Astik Kumar Pandey.

The additional CEO Arun Shinde apprised about various projects including city bus service, CCTV cameras, e-Governance, Smart Schools and Safari Park.

The Deputy CEO Saurabh Joshi, head (Bus Division) Ram Paunikar, chief accountant Uttam Chavan and Vishnu Lokhande were present on the occasion.

Preserve Nahers of city

Kendrekar also instructed the new administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and the Smart City CEO to conserve the city’s aqueducts (Nahers). “ Such types of heritage are not only preserved in Europe but are also brought into usage. The Nahers belonging to the fourth century have been preserved in the Istambul and are kept alive. The preservation of Nahers in our city would not be a costlier affair, but can be saved through a novel concept or way,” he said.