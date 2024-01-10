Maharashtra: Tukaram Mundhe Removed as Marathi Language Dept. Secretary Ahead of Literary Summit, Sparking Controversy

Mumbai: Maharashtra's upcoming Vishwa Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, aimed at bolstering the Marathi language, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding the sudden removal of the Marathi Language Department Secretary, Tukaram Mundhe.

Mundhe, known for his vocal opposition to alleged extravagant spending for the event, was ousted just weeks before the Sammelan, scheduled for January 27-29 at Navi Mumbai's CIDCO Exhibition Center. While Minister Deepak Kesarkar cited "maladministration" as the reason, sources paint a different picture.

Reports suggest disagreements between the department and the Ministerial Office over task delegation for the event. Mundhe's insistence on a transparent tender process for Sammelan preparations and a standardized travel expense policy for international delegates clashed with the organizers' approach of working within allocated government funds.

With over 700 international and 1,200 national delegates expected, the Sammelan carries immense significance for Marathi language promotion. However, the controversy casts a shadow over the event, raising questions about whether its true purpose of celebrating and preserving the language is being overshadowed by administrative discord.