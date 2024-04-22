Marathwada: Hailstorm Claims Lives and Livelihoods with Five Fatalities

Latur/Nanded: Crops and livestock were damaged in Marathwada on Saturday evening due to a hailstorm accompanied by gusty winds and heavy rains in some areas. Five people have died in various accidents. Three of them died after being struck by lightning.

Mangalbai Ashokrao Patil (65) and Sarthak Santosh Dhole (20) of Nalegaon died after being struck by lightning. At least 16 animals have also died at various places. Sanjay Trimbak Jogdand (35) died after being struck by lightning in Talegaon (Nimji, Taluka Nanded).



A four-year-old girl, Aditi Deepak Jha, died after a panel of a solar water heater fell on her house in Shivajinagar. In the second incident, Shailendra Tidke (48), who was staying near the building, died after a stone fell on his head from a shed.

More than 100 factories affected

Electric poles and trees have been uprooted in many places due to strong winds in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city area. As a result, the power supply was cut off for about 24 hours. More than 100 factories have suffered huge financial losses as a result, according to sources.