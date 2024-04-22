Pune: Fire Breaks Out in Grocery Shop in Raviwar Peth Area (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in a grocery shop on the ground floor of a three-storey building in the Raviwar Peth area of Pune on Monday, April 22. A fire brigade team controlled the fire with the help of three fire tender vehicles and one water tanker. No injuries or casualties were reported, said Pune Fire Department PRO. More details awaited.

Visuals From the Spot:

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A fire broke out this morning in a grocery shop on the ground floor of a three-storey building in the Raviwar Peth area of Pune City. A fire brigade team controlled the fire with the help of three fire tender vehicles and one water tanker... No injury or… pic.twitter.com/MOZMLLV3Hs — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

According to the initial reports, the Pune Fire Department received a call at around 5.10 am on Monday morning about the fire incident at 688 Raviwar Peth, Bohri Ali, Ramsukh chambers. Three fire vehicles and one water tanker were sent to the spot.

A fire broke out on the lower floors of the complex. Fire department personnel had to wear breathing apparatus sets and began to contain the fire by spraying water over the area. Shanti Crockery Shop was completely gutted in the fire, and all goods in the shop were damaged in the incident.