Marathwada Liberation Day 2024: Know How Marathwada Was Freed From Nizam Of Hyderabad & His Razakars

Marathwada… A region rich in culture, history, and struggle, nestled in the heart of Maharashtra, bordering the states of Karnataka and Telangana. Yet, few are aware of the intense fight that led to its liberation. Today, we delve into the story of Marathwada Liberation Day, celebrated every year on September 17—a day when Marathwada finally achieved true freedom.

While India gained independence on August 15, 1947, the struggle for the people of Marathwada was far from over. At the time, Marathwada was part of Hyderabad State, ruled by Nizam Osman Ali Khan. The Nizam harbored dreams of an independent Hyderabad, refusing to join either India or Pakistan.

But this vision came at a heavy price. The Nizam's forces, along with the notorious Razakars, unleashed violence across the region. The Razakars, a paramilitary group led by Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s Kasim Razvi, targeted Hindus, progressive Muslims, and anyone who resisted their oppressive rule. So, who were the Razakars? Initially formed by Bahadur Yar Jung in 1938, their role was to defend the Nizam’s regime against the integration of Hyderabad into India. By the time India became independent, the Razakars, under Kasim Razvi’s leadership, had transformed into a violent paramilitary force. Razvi and his followers sought to create a ‘Muslim state’ in the heart of India.

Under Razvi’s command, the Razakars engaged in brutal acts of violence, particularly against Hindus, progressive Muslims, and Communists opposing the Nizam. They raided villages, committing murder, looting, and setting homes ablaze. Their atrocities included mass killings, rapes, and the desecration of temples—spurring widespread fear and anger throughout the region. In response, resistance in Marathwada grew. Leaders such as Swami Ramanand Tirth, Govindbhai Shroff, and P.H. Patwardhan spearheaded the Marathwada Mukti Sangram—a struggle that encompassed both violent and non-violent efforts to liberate the region from the Nizam’s oppressive rule. The people of Marathwada had had enough of the Nizam’s unjust policies and the communal tensions exacerbated by the Razakars.

This rebellion was fueled by the Nizam's biased policies against his Hindu subjects, who constituted over 84% of the population. Yet, in the Nizam’s administration, Muslims dominated government jobs, leaving Hindus with little representation or opportunities for advancement. The Nizam's rule further deepened communal tensions by imposing Urdu as the official language.

Hindu citizens were compelled to use Urdu in courts, schools, and government offices, rendering education and employment opportunities largely inaccessible for them. Compounded by the terror wrought by the Razakars—from murders to arson and sexual violence—the scars left on the people of Marathwada are profound. The atrocities committed by Razvi’s forces between India’s independence and the annexation of Hyderabad are remembered as one of the darkest chapters in the region's history.

The situation in Hyderabad State reached a boiling point. The Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), established in 1927 to safeguard Muslim interests, morphed under Kasim Razvi into a violent, separatist movement determined to prevent Hyderabad's integration into India. Influenced by the Razakars, the Nizam refused to negotiate with the Indian government. Faced with escalating violence and the potential secession of Hyderabad from India, Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel made the decision to act. In September 1948, the Indian government launched 'Operation Polo,' a decisive military intervention aimed at annexing Hyderabad.

On September 13, 1948, the Indian Army moved into Hyderabad. This operation, known as the Police Action, involved Indian forces advancing from multiple fronts. The Razakars and the Nizam’s poorly trained and equipped army were no match for the might of the Indian military. Over the next few days, Indian forces made swift progress. The Razakars, reliant on guerrilla tactics, found themselves outmatched by the superior firepower of the Indian Army. Town after town fell, and by September 16, Hyderabad’s defenses had begun to crumble.

In the early hours of September 17, the Indian Army entered the strategic town of Bidar, just 60 kilometers from Hyderabad. Realizing the futility of further resistance, the Nizam announced a ceasefire at 5 p.m. that evening. Operation Polo was a resounding success. Hyderabad was integrated into the Indian Union, and Marathwada was finally free from the oppressive rule of the Nizam and his Razakars. Today, we remember the sacrifices made during the Marathwada Mukti Sangram, the leaders who fought valiantly, and the people who endured tremendous suffering.

Marathwada Liberation Day isn’t merely a historical event—it serves as a reminder of resilience, hope, and the triumph of justice over oppression. As we celebrate this day, let us never forget the struggles of those who fought for a free and united India.