Marathwada's irrigation projects witness 46.6% year-on-year drop in water storage

Water storage in 11 irrigation projects in Marathwada has decreased by 46.6% compared to the previous year, as reported by an official on Monday. Insufficient rainfall this year has resulted in a significant decline in water storage, currently standing at 50.5%, in contrast to the 97.14% recorded last year across the 11 major irrigation projects in the region.

At present, the water storage in Jayakwadi dam is 45.68 per cent, while it was 98.29 per cent that same day last year, he said. According to the data shared by the administration, the water storage in Nimn Dudhana was 21.90 per cent (72 per cent in 2022), Yeldari 59.90 (100 per cent), Siddheshwar 95.15 (81.64 per cent), Majalgaon 6.15 (97.44 per cent), Manjara 23.36 (100 per cent), Penganga 78.91 (99.16 per cent), Manar 61.44 (94.17 per cent), Nimn Terna 15.52 (100 per cent), Vishnupuri 100 (97.12 per cent) and Sina Kolegaon 0 (100 per cent), the official said.

The total water storage in these projects last year was 5008.52 MCM, while it stands at 2604.36 MCM this year, he said.