March Heatwave Grips Mumbai: Temperatures Soar to 38% Above Normal, IMD Forecasts Continued Heat in April

Mumbai March in experienced record-breaking heat, with temperatures soaring to 38% above the normal range. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had initially forecasted the month to conclude with temperatures around 34°C. However, they anticipate a slight decrease in heat as April commences, with temperatures expected to hover around 31°C during the first week. Presently, the temperature varies between 25°C as the minimum and 34°C as the maximum for today.

However, Mumbaikars will continue to anticipate a sunny day, with the possibility of partly cloudy skies towards the evening. Looking ahead, the IMD forecasts April to bring little relief in rising temperatures.

With the relative humidity recorded at 67%, the IMD has forecasted clear skies for the upcoming week. This suggests that residents of Mumbai can anticipate continued heat across South Mumbai, as well as the Western and Eastern Suburbs. The week-long weather outlook suggests a progressive rise in minimum temperatures. IMD has specifically predicted the highest temperature for March 31st within the entire week. Following Sunday, IMD anticipates minimum temperatures to hover around 22°C on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Air Quality Update

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles today stood at 103, a drop from Friday, however yet the air quality is poor. The concentration of PM2.5 is measured at 38, which exceeds the WHO's recommended limit by 2.6 times. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values from zero to 50 are considered good, while readings between 50 and 100 indicate satisfactory air quality. However, caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, categorized as moderate. Projections suggest that the AQI will remain within the satisfactory range throughout the week, with values ranging between 89 and 104.