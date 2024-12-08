Markadwadi EVM Controversy: MLA Uttamrao Jankar Demands Ballot Paper Voting, Ready to Resign

MLA Uttamrao Jankar has expressed his readiness to resign from his position, contingent on the condition that elections in the country are held using ballot papers. During a confrontation with Sharad Pawar in Markadwadi regarding the alleged EVM scam, Jankar questioned the government's reluctance to conduct elections via ballot paper.

He stated, "Let’s conduct a trial by-election; this isn't just a statement for the media. I am genuinely resigning. The current situation is unacceptable to the people. Voting in Markadwadi cannot proceed under these circumstances. I have received resolutions from Gram Panchayats across all talukas, and I will gather affidavits from 1,400 individuals who voted for me. While I was shown 800 votes, the other party received 1,000 votes. In reality, only 500 votes went to the opposition. We will apply to the Election Commission with resolutions from 91 villages in the taluka. To dispel our doubts, a ballot vote must be conducted."

Jankar also mentioned the personal impact of the situation, saying, "My beloved sister has been affected, but the implications extend beyond that. If democracy is to be preserved, Sharad Pawar can help. I am prepared to resign from my MLA position if elections are held using ballot papers. What is preventing the Election Commission from conducting elections with ballots? If they refuse to listen, we will escalate the matter to the Supreme Court. We will continue this fight."

He recounted issues during the counting of votes in Markadwadi, where polling representatives boycotted the process, raising concerns about irregularities. Jankar expressed his shock at trailing by 2,000 votes in each round from the western part of the constituency. Despite submitting a request to count the VVPAT, officials informed him that the counting process could not be halted. After the results were announced, he was approached by constituents from every household, all expressing confusion about where their votes had gone. "For three consecutive days, villagers came to me, saying they lacked food and water and felt ashamed to show their faces in surrounding villages," he explained. He noted that in the 2019 elections, his constituency had the highest voter turnout, and he had a lead of 1,043 votes, raising questions about the current vote count.

Furthermore, Jankar highlighted that the people of Markadwadi had decided to conduct the voting independently. This process was broadcast live, with a notice placed in the village urging voters to remember their parents and vote for the candidate of their choice. He recalled that the night before the voting, police instructed him to dismantle the pavilion and halt all activities. He spent that night in the village, where the entire community gathered, refusing to go home for dinner. The following day, the situation escalated, with police and media representatives present, along with three CRPF squads and 80 police officers. Jankar alleged that voting was obstructed in the village.

On December 6, Jankar took the soil from Markadwadi to Chaityabhoomi, where he offered it at the feet of Babasaheb Ambedkar. He described this as a dream of transformational revolution, honoring those who protect the Constitution and democracy. "I brought five candles from there, and I want to light these candles with the hands of Sharad Pawar to dispel the darkness and bring light," he said. He emphasized that the fight for Markadwadi is more significant than his MLA position. "Many people may have suffered losses, but I am a man in struggle. My MLAship pales in comparison to the importance of democracy," concluded MLA Uttamrao Jankar.