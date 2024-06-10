Married Into Politics, Widowed Young: Raksha Khadse Shatters Ceilings to Become Union Minister

At 37, Raksha Khadse, a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Raver in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, has navigated a journey filled with challenges and emotional highs. Her latest victory in the 2024 general elections, where she defeated Shriram Dayaram Patil of the NCP (SP), marks another milestone in her distinguished political career.

Raksha Khadse's political ascent began at the grassroots level as a Sarpanch, later becoming a member of the Jalgaon Zilla Parishad from 2012 to 2014. She first contested the Lok Sabha seat in 2014, securing a hat trick by winning three consecutive terms.

Born Priyanka Patel on May 13, 1987, in Khetia, Madhya Pradesh, Raksha Khadse holds a BSc in Computer Science. She married into the Khadse family, known for its political influence in Maharashtra. Her father-in-law, Eknath Khadse, a prominent politician and MLC of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), hails from Muktainagar in Jalgaon and belongs to the Leva-Patil OBC community. Eknath Khadse’s political legacy has profoundly influenced Raksha, especially during his tenure with BJP leaders Pramod Mahajan and Gopinath Munde.

Raksha Khadse's husband, Nikhil Khadse, passed away on May 1, 2013. Despite personal tragedies, she has shown remarkable resilience and dedication to public service. Her inclusion in the Narendra Modi government suggests a potential reconciliation between her father-in-law and the BJP, indicating that Eknath Khadse might soon return to his former party.

Raksha Khadse’s story is one of perseverance and significant political achievements, marking her as a key figure in Maharashtra's political landscape.