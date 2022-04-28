Masks to be made compulsory again in Maha?, Rajesh Tope reacts

While the number of covid cases are increasing in the country including the state, the state government discussed the corona situation in today's cabinet. On the other hand, Health Minister Rajesh Tope has made an important statement while the issue of compulsory use of masks is being discussed in the state. Health Minister Rajesh Tope has informed that no decision has been taken to make the use of masks compulsory in the state.

The state cabinet meeting was held today. The meeting focused on covid situation. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the government was keeping a close watch on the situation. The mask compulsion will not be immediately enforced. Failure to use the mask will result in no penalty. However, Rajesh Tope appealed to the citizens to use masks in public places.

A meeting of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and District Collectors of all districts was held on Wednesday regarding the rising number of corona patients in the state. The issue of masks was discussed at the meeting. The Chief Minister had directed the District Collector to create awareness among the citizens regarding the wearing of masks. In view of the increasing number of covid cases, the Covid Task Force has suggested enforcing the use of masks in crowded confined spaces such as cinemas, theaters, auditoriums and malls. The meeting was held against this background.

