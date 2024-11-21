Massive Fire Breaks Out at Factory Near Tarapur MIDC in Palghar ( Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a factory near Tarapur MIDC in Palghar, Maharashtra, today. Fire tenders are on-site and actively working to control the blaze. Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire, and further details are awaited. No casualties have been reported so far, and the situation remains under control as efforts to extinguish the flames continue.

