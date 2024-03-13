Massive Fire Breaks Out in Thane's MMRDA Building, No Injuries Reported

Fire broke out Thursday afternoon in the basement of MMRDA Building No. 1 near Shubharambh Complex in Manpada, Thane West. Firefighters have since extinguished the blaze, and the situation is now under control. No injuries have been reported.According to fire department officials, the fire likely originated from the accumulation of garbage dumped by residents in the basement below the staircase. They ruled out the possibility of a short circuit, as there is no electrical connection in the basement.

Balkum fire station officer Omkar Vaity told LokmatTimes.com, "A team of 9 people went to the spot including leading fireman and trainee firemen. As we reached there, we inspected the site and the fire was doused off. There is no electric connection at the basement and all the old garbage was dumped at the spot. There are no fatalities or injuries."Last week, a scrap godown was gutted in a fire in Kalwa township in Thane district which destroyed stored furniture. Nobody was injured in the blaze that triggered small explosions. However, window panes of some flats were damaged in explosions.