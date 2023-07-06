Massive fire engulfs electronics shop and damages neighbouring store in Ratnagiri

In the early hours of Wednesday (July 5), a significant fire erupted at The Pawar Electronics Shop located on the main road in Rajapur town. The fire resulted in the complete destruction of Pawar's shop and incurred substantial monetary losses amounting to lakhs of rupees. Additionally, Sane's shop, named Om Services, situated next to Pawar's shop, was also engulfed in flames and suffered extensive damage.

Upon the outbreak of the late-night fire at the shop, the local community and authorities swiftly responded to extinguish the flames. The fire brigade from Rajapur Municipal Council, along with Kotharkar tankers, promptly arrived at the scene, preventing the situation from worsening. Sane's residence is located adjacent to both affected shops. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.