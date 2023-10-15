'Matter of extreme worry': Supriya Sule on 'repeated incidents of accidents' on Samruddhi Expressway

After 12 people were killed in a bus accident in the wee hours of Sunday, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule said the repeated incidents accidents on Samruddhi Expressway is a matter of extreme worry, "An accident at Jambargaon toll plaza on Nagpur - Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway resulting in death of 12 and injuring 23 is an extremely unfortunate incident. Repeated incidents of accidents on Samruddhi Expressway is a matter of extreme worry. The government needs to act by studying the reasons for such accidents," she said.At least 12 people were killed and 23 others injured when a speeding mini-bus hit a container in the early hours of Sunday on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, formerly known as Aurangabad.

The accident took place at around 12.30 am in Vaijapur area of the expressway in the district, located nearly 350 km from Mumbai, an official said. The deceased include five men, six women and a minor girl. The official said 23 others received injuries and they were admitted to a government hospital. News agency ANI citing police reported that the tempo was carrying a group of pilgrims from Nashik to Baba Teerth pilgrimage site in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The accident occurred when the tempo was returning to Nashik after the darshan."17 people injured in this accident are undergoing treatment at the Valley Hospital in Aurangabad, the remaining six injured people have been sent to the rural hospital in Vaijapur for treatment and 12 people died in this accident," the police quoted as saying. The police said the temp driver sustained injuries in the accident. He told the police that the truck was coming from the opposite direction and collided with the tempo head-on. The injured were rushed to hospitals in Aurangabad and Vaijapur. The condition of some of the injured is said to be critical. The police have registered a case. Further investigations are underway.

