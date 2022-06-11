Mazgaon court asks Sanjay Raut to appear before it on July 4 in defamation case filed by Medha Somaiya

Mazgaon court has summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to appear before it on July 4 in the defamation case filed by Medha Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

Medha Somaiya, wife of BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had filed a Rs 100 crore civil defamation suit against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in the Mumbai High Court.

Sanjay Raut had accused Somaiya of being involved in a Rs 100 crore toilet scam. In a complaint filed in the Shivdi Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, Medha had said that the allegations made by Sanjay Raut last month were baseless and defamatory. Sanjay Raut alleged that a scam of Rs 100 crore was committed in the construction of public toilets within the limits of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation. She said in the complaint that the statement made in front of the media was defamatory. These statements have been made to tarnish my image. Medha Somaiya has sent a notice to Sanjay Raut in this regard.

