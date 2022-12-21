Measles outbreak Mumbai: BMC to hire vaccinators

To boost immunisation for measles on the ongoing outbreak, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decideded to hire vaccinators. The civic body is also looking for retired nurses and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM) for the same.

The BMC plans to advertise for contract vaccinators who could also be retired nurses or nursing assistants. The BMC will pay Rs 450 for a four-hour shift, TOI reported.

As per government guidelines, regular vaccination programmes have to be conducted free of cost through BMC health centres, hospitals, maternity homes, major hospitals, and suburban hospitals. Vaccination is conducted for those in the age group 0 to 5 years, 10 years, 16 years, and pregnant women under the regular vaccination programme.

Last month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a measles epidemic in Mumbai. Over the last couple of days, the BMC has focused on increasing the vaccine coverage in the outbreak areas, even as new areas kept added to the list each day.