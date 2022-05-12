Mega recruitment: Recruitment for 10,000 posts in health department

Mega recruitment will be done in 5 categories of health workers, nurses, laboratory technicians, drug manufacturers and health supervisors in the Zilla Parishad under the jurisdiction of Rural Development Department. A total of 10,127 vacancies will be filled. According to the advertisement dated March 2019, applications have been received for filling up the posts in these five categories. Minister Mushrif has directed all Zilla Parishads to start this process immediately.

A total of 10,127 vacancies will be filled, including 47 posts of health supervisors, 324 posts of pharmaceutical manufacturers, 96 posts of laboratory technicians, 3,184 posts of health workers (male) and 6,476 posts of health workers. As per the advertisement of March 2019, a total of 4,02,012 applications have been received for this and the selection process of the candidates will be done through examination.