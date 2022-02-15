Megablock again on Thane to Diva route in February-March

The fifth and sixth lines between Thane and Diva are being constructed by Central Railway and Mumbai Railway Development Corporation. On this occasion, a 36-hour block was taken for cutting and connection work on Thane to Diva route a few days back. However, now, according to sources, the megablack of 12 to 15 hours on Saturday and Sunday is back for some minor work.

(Megablack).

Will local and mail express be affected?

Regarding this block, the railway authorities are saying that this block will not have any special effect on local and mail express. Work on the fifth-sixth line, which has been under construction for the last twelve years, is nearing completion. Twelve to fifteen hour block is expected between Thane and Diwa, in February or March. In this megablock, railway line and an old building will be demolished.

Megablocks from February to March

Last time, no local train ran between Thane and Kalyan in the 36-hour block. As a result, the passengers had to face many problems. However, railway officials said that passengers would not be disturbed in this block. In 36 hours, 390 local roundabouts on the main road were closed. Long-distance trains were canceled to keep the fast local running. Due to this, the passengers going to Pune, Nanded, Ayrangabad had to suffer a lot.