Meghna Kirtikar Passes Away: Former MP Gajanan Kirtikar’s Wife Dies at 82

Senior Shiv Sena leader and former MP Gajanan Kirtikar's wife, Meghna Kirtikar, passed away early this morning at the age of 82 following a brief illness. She had been receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and succumbed to her condition around 3:30 am.

Her body will be kept at Snehdeep, Pahadi, Aarey Marg, Goregaon (East) from 4 pm to 6 pm today, before being cremated later.

Gajanan Kirtikar is a senior leader of Shiv Sena and currently serves as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mumbai North West in the Lok Sabha. He was previously a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Malad constituency in Mumbai from 1990 to 2009. Kirtikar also held the position of state minister for home in the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government.

