Meghna Kirtikar Passes Away: Former MP Gajanan Kirtikar’s Wife Dies at 82
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 5, 2025 09:44 AM2025-01-05T09:44:26+5:302025-01-05T09:44:58+5:30
Senior Shiv Sena leader and former MP Gajanan Kirtikar's wife, Meghna Kirtikar, passed away early this morning at the age of 82 following a brief illness. She had been receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and succumbed to her condition around 3:30 am.
Her body will be kept at Snehdeep, Pahadi, Aarey Marg, Goregaon (East) from 4 pm to 6 pm today, before being cremated later.
Gajanan Kirtikar is a senior leader of Shiv Sena and currently serves as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mumbai North West in the Lok Sabha. He was previously a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Malad constituency in Mumbai from 1990 to 2009. Kirtikar also held the position of state minister for home in the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government.