Mehbooba Mufti slams BJP for breaking NCP in Maharashtra

Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the PDP, criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of breaking the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra as it feared Opposition unity.

Her statement came a day after NCP leader Ajit Pawar along with eight other party members joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. The sabotage/breaking (jod-tod) of parties is taking place due to the fear of opposition unity. Whatever is happening (in Maharashtra) is a testament to this fact, she told reporters in Jammu.

BJP’s actions are damaging India’s reputation as a vibrant democracy and a soft power, she said. India is famous across the world as a vibrant democracy and a soft power. You are damaging and destroying it. It will not break the unity of opposition but further strengthen it. She accused the ruling party of misusing agencies like CBI and ED to threaten and dismantle the opposition.

pposition will win this fight, she said. If you look at the vote percentage of Opposition, it is between 63 to 64, whereas the NDA has only 36 or 37, she said, accusing the ruling party of using money power and threatening to manipulate and break other parties. One of the BJP leaders had termed the NCP the most corrupt party, but now they have welcomed NCP leaders into their own government, she claimed.