Members from Sindhudurh's Nabhik Community Invited for Republic Day Parade in Delhi

Sindhudurg: Seven couples from the Nabhik community of Sindhudurg district have been invited as special guests for India's 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. Families in their society have said that this is an honour for the Nabhik people.

The central government has selected seven members of the community from across the country along with their partners. Sindhudurg has a large number of Nabhik community members. Some families have been doing this hair-cutting business for years. It would not be wrong to say that the government has honoured the civic profession by inviting business couples as special guests on Republic Day.

Jagdish Valavalkar, Vijay Shiva Chavan, Vijaylaxmi Vijay Chavan, Paresh Prabhakar Chavan, Poorva Paresh Chavan, Ravindra Chavan, Rupesh Pingulkar, Rupali Pingulkar, Akash Pingulkar, Siddhesh Pingulkar and others from the community will be going to Delhi. Jagdish Chavan, district president of the Nabhik Community, had followed suit for the invitations.

