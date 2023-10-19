Mephedrone worth Rs 7.75 lakh seized in Palghar

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police have apprehended a 47-year-old man and confiscated mephedrone valued at Rs 7.75 lakh from his possession. Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap at a location in Nalla Sopara area on Monday. The man later arrived there on a motorbike, senior police inspector Vijaysingh Bagal from Nalla Sopara police station said.

While conducting a check, the police discovered a bag in the man's possession containing 77.50 grams of the contraband, valued at Rs 7.75 lakh. Additionally, the police confiscated Rs 1.40 lakh in cash from him and impounded his two-wheeler, as reported.

A case has been registered against the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. From 2017 to 2022, five cases of drugs smuggling were registered against him at the Nalla Sopara police station, the official said.