Mercury touches zero degree celsius in Mahabaleshwar

The effects of the cold wave in the north are being felt in Maharashtra. In Mahabaleshwar was seen recording minimum temperature, Venna Lake area recorded zero degrees at midnight. At 6 o'clock in the morning, a temperature of one degree was recorded at Venna lake. The temperature at Venna lake has dropped by four degrees compared to yesterday. The dew point was frozen in Mahabaleshwar as the temperature dropped to zero degrees.

The temperature has also dropped in Nandurbar. Citizens are suffering due to lack of equipment in remote areas. Nagpur district has witnessed hailstorm with unseasonal rains. Ramtek taluka has been hit by hail. Unseasonal rains and hailstorms are likely to damage rabi crops.

Nandurbar district is experiencing severe cold. Life in the remote area of ​​Satpuda has been disrupted. bonfires are being set up in remote areas to protect them from the cold. The mercury dropped to seven degrees at Toranmal in Nandurbar, the second coldest place in the state.

Dry weather conditions prevail in most parts of the state except Vidarbha. The minimum temperature in the Konkan region, including the Mumbai area, dropped sharply in the last two days. The minimum temperature is below average at Nanded, Washim, Solapur, Mahabaleshwar. Cloudy weather was seen in most parts of Marathwada.