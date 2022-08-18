MHA 'closely monitoring' Maharashtra's Raigad situation after boat found with AK-47s

After panic hit Maharashtra's Raigad district over the spotting of an unidentified boat, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has said it is monitoring the situation closely. As per sources, officials of the Home Ministry have taken stock of the situation and are in communication with authorities in Maharashtra.

On Thursday, security in Raigad district of Maharashtra and nearby areas was tightened after two unidentified "suspicious" looking boats were found. One boat was found at Harihareshwar beach, in which 3 AK-47 rifles with ammuniion and explosives were found in a custom-made Neptune Maritime Security box, while the second boat was found near the Bharan Khol Kinara, in which a life jacket and some documents were found.

According to local police officials, no one was present in the boat when it was spotted. Following the development, a team of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) rushed to the spot. Maharashtra ATS chief Vineet Agarwal said that he is en route to Raigad after a suspicious boat with AK-47 rifles and ammo was wound at Harihareshwar beach. He said that the Anti-Terrorist Squad will probe the terror angle.