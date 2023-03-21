MHADA announces results of Pune Board lottery 2023 for 3120 flats

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) announced the Pune Board Lottery 2023 results on Monday.

The results were announced by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in an online program in which a draw for 3120 flats of MHADA's Pune Board was held. Speaking at the event, Fadnavis said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the program for providing housing for all is underway, and MHADA should speed up its projects to provide affordable homes considering that.

The results of this draw were delayed due to technical glitches in the system, and those who had participated in the lottery were eagerly awaiting the results.

The flats are in the areas of Sangli, Pimpri Waghire, and Dive, among several others.

According to Nitin Mane, CEO of MHADA Pune, a total of 58,467 individuals have registered for the allotment of 6,058 flats by the Pune Board. Out of these, 2,938 flats were reserved for the first priority scheme and allocated to the first-comers. The remaining 3,120 flats received 55,845 applications. The successful applicants have been notified via SMS and email, and the information has also been posted on the MHADA website.