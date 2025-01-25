MHADA Konkan Lottery 2024 Result: Draw for Sale of 2,147 Houses To Be Held on February 5, 2025

The Konkan Housing and Area Development Board (MHADA) will hold a computer-based draw for the sale of 2,147 flats and 110 plots on February 5 at 1 pm. The event will take place at Kashinath Ghanekar Theatre in Thane, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar in attendance.

A total of 24,911 applications have been received, along with the deposit amounts, for the sale of 2,147 flats and 110 plots by the Konkan Housing and Area Development Board. The application process, which began on October 11, was open for properties in Thane city and district, as well as Raigad and Sindhudurg, under various housing schemes. Applicants had until 11:59 pm on January 6 to submit their applications for the flat sale draw. The deadline for deposit payments was 11:59 pm on January 7, with payments accepted online or via RTGS/NEFT by the close of business hours at the concerned bank.

Applicants can check their draw results via mobile, as the draft list of eligible applications for the draw was published on the official MHADA website (https://housing.mhada.gov.in) on January 20 at 6 pm. Applicants had until 5 pm on January 22 to raise any claims or objections. The final list of eligible applications for the draw was published on January 24 at 6 pm. On the day of the draw, applicants will receive their results instantly through SMS, email, and the draw app.

