MHADA Lottery Result 2025: Draw for 4,168 Flats in Pune, Pimpri and Other Districts Likely on December 16 or 17

MHADA Lottery Result 2025: The draw for 4,168 flats under various schemes of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has been postponed. It is speculated that officials are now trying to schedule it on December 16 or 17. MHADA Chairman and former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil said the lottery result will be announced after the election code of conduct comes into force. Both Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde are expected to attend the grand event.

A total of 2.15 lakh applications have been received for the MHADA lottery, and verification is underway. Patil said this verification process is the reason for the delay. Each applicant paid a fee of Rs 708 and a deposit of Rs 20,000, resulting in MHADA receiving Rs 446.97 crore.

Also Read | How to Get Affordable Housing Loan Interest Rates in India.

MHADA has announced a lottery for 4,168 houses across Pune, Pimpri, Sangli and Solapur districts. Applications and deposits were accepted from September 11, 2025 with the deadline initially set for October 31, 2025. It was extended twice to allow citizens more time to complete documentation, and finally moved to November 30, 2025.

The draw, earlier scheduled for December 11, has been delayed due to the large volume of applications. Verification for various reservation categories is being carried out by the concerned departments and will continue till December 13, 2025. After that, the draw date will be finalised which is most likely on December 16 or 17.

With the code of conduct likely to be imposed next week for Zilla Parishad and municipal elections, officials expect procedural challenges. Considering the public interest, MHADA will seek permission from the State Election Commission to conduct the draw.