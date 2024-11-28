MHT CET 2025 Date Announced: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Schedule Out; Check Full Details Here

The Maharashtra CET Cell has announced the tentative schedule for the MHT CET 2025 exams. The exams will commence on March 16, 2025, and conclude on April 24, 2025. Candidates can access the tentative timetable on the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.

How to Check MHT CET 2025 Date Sheet

Visit the Official Website

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org.

Find the Schedule Link

On the homepage, click on the link for the MHT CET 2025 tentative schedule.

View the PDF

A PDF file containing the exam schedule will open.

Download and Save

Download the document and save it for future reference.

MHT CET 2025 Exam Schedule

March 16:

MAH-M.Ed-CET 2025

MAH-M.P.Ed-CET 2025

March 17-19:

MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2025

March 20-21:

MAH-LLB 3 Year-CET 2025

March 23:

MAH-MCA CET 2025

March 24-26:

MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT-CET 2025

March 27:

MAH-B.P.Ed-CET 2025

MAH-M.HMCT CET 2025

March 28:

MAH-B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated CET 2025

MAH-B.A-B.Ed/B.Sc-B.Ed (Four Year Integrated Course)-CET 2025

MAH-B.Ed-M.Ed (Three Year Integrated Course)-CET 2025

March 29:

MAH-B.Design-CET 2025

April 1-3:

MAH-B.BA/BCA/BBM/BMS-CET 2025

April 4:

MAH-LLB 5 Year-CET 2025

April 5:

MAH-AAC-CET 2025

April 7-8:

MAH-Nursing CET 2025

April 8:

MH-DPN/PHN CET 2025

April 9 & 17 (Excluding April 10 & 14):

MAH-MHT CET (PCB Group) CET 2025

April 19 & 27 (Excluding April 24):