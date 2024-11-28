MHT CET 2025 Date Announced: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Schedule Out; Check Full Details Here
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 28, 2024 10:41 AM2024-11-28T10:41:48+5:302024-11-28T10:42:24+5:30
The Maharashtra CET Cell has announced the tentative schedule for the MHT CET 2025 exams. The exams will commence on March 16, 2025, and conclude on April 24, 2025. Candidates can access the tentative timetable on the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.
How to Check MHT CET 2025 Date Sheet
Visit the Official Website
- Go to cetcell.mahacet.org.
Find the Schedule Link
- On the homepage, click on the link for the MHT CET 2025 tentative schedule.
View the PDF
- A PDF file containing the exam schedule will open.
Download and Save
- Download the document and save it for future reference.
MHT CET 2025 Exam Schedule
March 16:
- MAH-M.Ed-CET 2025
- MAH-M.P.Ed-CET 2025
March 17-19:
- MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2025
March 20-21:
- MAH-LLB 3 Year-CET 2025
March 23:
- MAH-MCA CET 2025
March 24-26:
- MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT-CET 2025
March 27:
- MAH-B.P.Ed-CET 2025
- MAH-M.HMCT CET 2025
March 28:
- MAH-B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated CET 2025
- MAH-B.A-B.Ed/B.Sc-B.Ed (Four Year Integrated Course)-CET 2025
- MAH-B.Ed-M.Ed (Three Year Integrated Course)-CET 2025
March 29:
- MAH-B.Design-CET 2025
April 1-3:
- MAH-B.BA/BCA/BBM/BMS-CET 2025
April 4:
- MAH-LLB 5 Year-CET 2025
April 5:
- MAH-AAC-CET 2025
April 7-8:
- MAH-Nursing CET 2025
April 8:
- MH-DPN/PHN CET 2025
April 9 & 17 (Excluding April 10 & 14):
- MAH-MHT CET (PCB Group) CET 2025
April 19 & 27 (Excluding April 24):
- MAH-MHT CET (PCM Group) CET 2025