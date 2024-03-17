Milind Deora Takes a Dig at Uddhav Thackeray Ahead of INDIA Bloc Rally at Shivaji Park

Rahul Gandhi, and his sena has been traveling across India for the past 63 days as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The Yatra has now arrived in Mumbai, where a public meeting will take place at Shivaji Park in Dadar. Priyanka Gandhi is accompanying Rahul Gandhi on this journey, and they recently visited Chaitya Bhoomi. Uddhav Thackeray, a former Chief Minister and leader of the Shiv Sena, will also attend the event.

Today, on Sunday, March 17th, discussions will be held about the ongoing 63-day journey. Many prominent leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Mallikarjun Kharge from Congress, M.K. Stalin from Tamil Nadu, Akhilesh Yadav from the Samajwadi Party, and others will participate in the 'India Ahead' campaign to promote national unity. Uddhav Thackeray has been invited to the event by Milind Deora of the Shiv Sena, who recently left the Congress to join Shiv Sena and is a candidate for the Rajya Sabha.

Five things you won't hear at Shivaji Park tonight 🎯 pic.twitter.com/CYQz3rUU11 — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) March 17, 2024

Milind Deora mentioned on social media that certain topics, including discussions related to Hindu sentiments, Shiv Sena's alignment with Congress, support for a Uniform Civil Code, and the revocation of Article 370, will not be discussed ay tonight's Shivaji Park event.