Minister demands Savarkar's birth anniversary to be celebrated as "Veer Smaran Divas"

Minister Uday Sammat has demanded that Savarkar's birth anniversary be celebrated as "Veer Smaran Divas". In addition, he has submitted a memorandum to chief minister Eknath Shinde demanding the same.

Minister Uday Samant took a strong stance against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's controversial remarks on Savarkar. He criticized Gandhi for disrespecting Savarkar without understanding his contributions or studying his life in the Andaman cell.

The former Congress chief has constantly targeted Savarkar by raking up the issue of his mercy plea. His latest attack came last month following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha when he said, My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone.