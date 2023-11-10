Minister Dilip Walse Patil meets Sharad Pawar in Pune, first meeting since NCP split

In a significant political development, Maharashtra Minister Dilip Walse Patil met NCP chief Sharad Pawar today in Pune, marking their first encounter since the split in the party. The meeting, held at Pawar's residence in Modi Baug, Pune, has sparked discussions in political circles. The gesture is reported to be a Diwali greeting.

The NCP faced internal division when nine leaders, including Walse Patil, took oaths as ministers in the Shinde-Fadnavis government a few months ago. This move seemingly created factions within the party. Walse Patil, who holds the cooperative portfolio, was previously considered close to Sharad Pawar but aligned with Ajit Pawar and took the ministerial oath.

The timing of the meeting coincides with a recent hearing in the Central Election Commission regarding the NCP case. The backdrop also includes the results of gram panchayat elections, where Sharad Pawar's faction reportedly secured a significant number of victories in Walse Patil's constituency. This outcome has intensified political discussions and speculations.