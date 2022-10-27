Minister Raosaheb Danve says railways does not earn profit through passenger trains, these services are run for convenience of people

The Union Minister Raosaheb Danve has said that running passenger trains does not benefit the railways in terms of revenue, and added that the central government runs these services for the convenience of people.

According to a report of PTI, the Minister of State for Railways also said that the national transporter tries to make up for the losses incurred due to passenger trains from freight services.

The railways does not earn any profit by running daily (passenger) trains. For every rupee spent, it suffers a loss of 55 paise. There is no profit in running passenger trains there is a loss. But the Modi government does not work for profit. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji says we have to operate these services for the convenience of people, he said.

Danve said the train connectivity between Jalna and Chhapra via Khandwa, Prayagraj and Varanasi was a long-cherished dream of the people of the Marathwada region, PTI reported.