Minor girl allegedly raped multiple times by friend in Nagpur

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped several times by her friend between October 26, 2022, and May 15, this year. The accused in the case is identified as Sumit Madavi (20), a resident of Hingna. He has been booked for rape under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police, the survivor and the accused used to live in the same area and knew each other. Between October 26, 2022, and May 15, this year, the accused sexually exploited the survivor several times. When she resisted the exploitation, the accused threatened her. The survivor finally narrated her ordeal to her father who approached Hingna police station and filed a complaint.