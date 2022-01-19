Minor girl raped by father and brother in Dharavi
In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by her father and brother in Dharavi area of Mumbai. Both the accused have been sent to judicial custody till January 22, police officials told news agency ANI.
Father and brother of a minor girl arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping her in Dharavi area. Both the accused have been sent sent to judicial custody till 22nd January: Mumbai Police— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2022