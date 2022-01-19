Minor girl raped by father and brother in Dharavi

January 19, 2022

In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by her father and brother in Dharavi area of Mumbai. Both the accused have been sent to judicial custody till January 22, police officials told news agency ANI.

(More details awaited)

