Minor injured while taking selfie on railway wagon in Akola

In an unfortunate incident at Akola railway station, a 14-year-old minor boy from Lakadganj suffered serious injuries while attempting to take a selfie on a railway wagon in the goods area. The incident occurred on Friday when the boy received an electric shock from an overhead power line.

The young boy sustained burn injuries on his leg and other parts of his body. Railway Police Force acted promptly and immediately rushed him to the nearby government hospital for necessary medical treatment. Fortunately, the condition of the injured child is reported to be stable.

Authorities have reiterated the dangers associated with taking selfies in restricted areas, particularly around railway tracks. They urge the public, especially minors, to prioritize safety and refrain from indulging in risky behaviour for the sake of capturing photographs.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks involved in seeking dangerous selfie opportunities, emphasizing the need for awareness and caution among individuals, particularly when it comes to railway premises.