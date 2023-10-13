Mira-Bhayandar: Daylight shootout bid foiled as gun jams in Kashimira bakery

In a dramatic turn of events, an unidentified individual attempted a daring daylight shooting at an International Baking Company outlet in Kashimira, but luck was on the side of the bakery's staff. The assailant's revolver jammed, preventing a potential tragedy, and he fled the scene.

The incident unfolded on a busy Friday morning at 10 am at the Kashimira Junction bakery. The helmet-wearing man entered the establishment and pointed a revolver at the employees. However, despite multiple attempts, the firearm failed to discharge, leading the would-be shooter to make a hasty retreat.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the bakery recorded the entire sequence of events. Senior police officials, including DCP (Zone I) Jayant Bajbale, swiftly arrived at the scene to investigate the crime.

Notably, the bakery is located in close proximity to the Kashimira police station, raising concerns about the local law and order situation. The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have formed special teams to analyze CCTV footage from the scene and potential escape routes as part of their efforts to track down the suspect and establish the motive behind the failed shooting attempt.