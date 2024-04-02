Miraj String Instruments Receive GI Tags, Boosting Sangli's Musical Heritage

The drones and transverse waves of the tanpuras and sitars made in Miraj have captivated music enthusiasts in India and abroad for nearly 200 years. The string instruments and the contributions of craftsmen towards their making since the mid-nineteenth century in the town of Sangli district, were granted geographical indication (GI) tags on March 30.

Miraj Musical Instrument Company received the GI tag for tanpura, while Miraj Sitar Maker's Organization obtained it for sitar makers. Mubin Mirajkar, head of Soultune Musical Instrument Producer Company, an umbrella organization of sitar makers, stated, "The speciality of the wood and gourd, and the quality achieved through modern craftsmanship, have given the instruments global recognition, and now the GI tag."

Miraj city has a tradition of making string instruments since 1850. The GI tags will provide Miraj with a distinct identity, boosting its status on the tourist map as the 'music city exporting string instruments.' Around 25 families of hereditary sitar and tanpura makers continue to reside around Shaniwarpeth.